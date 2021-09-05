How to get your patio ready for a barbeque party

Written by Poornima Pandey Mail Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 12:32 pm

Hosting a party at your place has been one of the most popular things since time immemorial. A barbeque station, good music, and fabulous company are mostly all about it. The most suitable barbeque station is determined by the number of guests and type of grill. So if you are planning to host some folks, we will help you get your patio party-ready.

Details

Clean up the patio, find the right spot

The first step towards setting up a grill station is cleaning up the patio and simply finding the perfect spot. After finishing the cleaning part, be sure to find the right spot for the grill, since it will be dangerous to keep it in a restricted area. Let the spot be open like a garden and without the obstruction of any pillars or seating.

Details

A side burner would be a great help indeed

A side burner is a much-needed element for a BBQ party. There are basically two types of side burners: gas grill and hybrid charcoal gas grill. Whether you want to get a side burner in the grill or not is definitely your decision but if you do, it can assist you in boiling vegetables or prepping a side dish; a great help indeed.

Important tools for grilling you need for the party

For grilling, here are some essential tools: Tongs: They help you flip the food you're grilling. Also, they can be used to lift or place charcoal pieces. Long-handled spatula: To swiftly flip foods. Chimney starter: For charcoal. Baking mat: It will give you the grill lines without letting your food fall through the grate. Reusable non-stick grilling sheets Grilling gloves Grill cleaning brush

Details

Final setup: Go for foldable furniture; add streamers, play music

Once you have the completed barbeque set up and cleaning, place a barbeque mat below the station and add a table to serve the food. Arrange for the seating by opting for foldable ones otherwise your patio may look congested. Finally, decorate the place with sturdy streamers, fairy lights, and voila! Your patio is ready to host that party you have waited for.