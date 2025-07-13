TCS's disappointing performance impacted other firms too

Market cap of India's top 8 firms down ₹2L crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:31 am Jul 13, 2025

What's the story

The combined market capitalization of eight out of the top 10 most valued companies in India fell by ₹2.07 lakh crore last week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bharti Airtel were the major contributors to this decline. The fall comes after a dismal performance from TCS in its June quarter earnings, which disappointed investors and led to a nearly 3.5% drop in its shares on Friday.