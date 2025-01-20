What's the story

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel and India's leading private non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance have entered into a strategic alliance.

The aim of the partnership is to create one of the country's biggest digital platforms for financial services. Both companies revealed the news via separate exchange filings today.

Airtel will first showcase Bajaj Finance's financial products on its Airtel Thanks App, followed by its stores nationwide.