The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) anticipates this will accelerate the rollout of 5G services, enhancing coverage and connectivity across the country.

By Mudit Dube 05:13 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Bharti Airtel has secured a 20-year lease on 97MHz of spectrum across key circles for ₹6,857 crore in the recent 5G spectrum auction. This includes a purchase of 15MHz by Bharti Hexacom for ₹1,001 crore. The acquisition was announced in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, and is expected to enhance Airtel's sub-giga hertz and mid-band holdings, thereby improving coverage and customer experience.

Government raises ₹11,300 cr from 5G spectrum auction

The Indian government successfully raised around ₹11,300 crore from the country's second 5G spectrum sale. The auction concluded on its second day with telecom operators purchasing over ₹11,300 crore worth of radio waves. This amount represents a mere 12% of the ₹96,238 crore minimum value set by the government for this auction.

Airtel successfully renews spectrum in six key circles

Bharti Airtel was facing renewals for 42MHz of spectrum in six circles including Assam, Bihar, J&K, Orissa, UP East, and West Bengal. The recent acquisition has enabled Airtel to successfully renew the spectrum that was due to expire in 2024. Additionally, the company also purchased extra spectrum to strengthen its mid-band holdings across these key regions.

COAI optimistic about impact of 5G spectrum auction

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has expressed optimism regarding the impact of the recent 5G spectrum auction on future services. SP Kochhar, director-general of COAI, stated, "The 5G auctions will catalyze the rapid rollout of 5G services across the country, leading to enhanced coverage and vastly improved connectivity."