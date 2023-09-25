Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Which is better

Business

Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey September 25, 2023 | 03:10 am 2 min read

Both FWAs support Wi-Fi 6

India's leading telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have introduced their version of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service powered by 5G technology. Airtel Xstream AirFiber and Jio AirFiber are portable alternatives to traditional broadband connections with 5G-level download speeds. Here we compare the features and plans of Airtel Xstream AirFiber and Jio AirFiber to determine which service offers a better value for your money.

Why use a Fixed Wireless Access service?

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is the future of home internet, offering a more portable solution compared to traditional broadband connections. FWA can be placed in any location at home with decent network reception. It is powered by a wireless network, ensuring reliable network speeds. However, as 5G becomes mainstream, it will be interesting to see how the new services maintain their performance.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Features and pricing

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play home internet device with wide indoor coverage, capable of connecting up to 64 devices simultaneously. The setup process can be completed using the Xstream AirFiber app. The service costs Rs. 799/month (18% GST extra), offering up to 100Mbps speed. You can avail a six-month plan duration with a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs. 2,500. Currently, the service is limited to Delhi and Mumbai. Airtel has plans to expand to more cities soon.

Jio AirFiber offers six plans

Jio AirFiber offers more than just internet connectivity, providing 550+ digital TV channels through a 4K set-top box, access to 16+ OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and smart home services. With over six plans to choose from, Jio AirFiber is available in more than eight urban cities across India. Plans range from Rs. 599 to Rs. 3,999, offering speeds from 30Mbps to 1Gbps, with unlimited data.

Which one should you opt for?

Jio AirFiber is available in more cities compared to Airtel Xstream AirFiber. Additionally, it offers a range of different perks in addition to high speed internet. Besides that, Jio AirFiber comes with six plans, making it accessible at different price points.

Share this timeline