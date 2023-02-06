Business

Airtel 5G launched in Ujjain; Jio 5G released in Haridwar

Airtel 5G launched in Ujjain; Jio 5G released in Haridwar

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 06, 2023, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Airtel and Jio debuted their 5G services in October 2022

Bharti Airtel has released its 5G services in three more cities across Madya Pradesh, namely, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Bhopal. Users will get 20-30 times faster speed than 4G speed at no additional cost. Separately, Reliance Jio has launched its 5G network in Haridwar. Users will be invited via Jio Welcome Offer. They will get unlimited data for free with up to 1Gbps speed.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel aims to complete the nationwide rollout of its fifth-generation network by March 2024, while Jio intends to complete all-India 5G coverage by December 2023.

Both telcos commenced the rollout of 5G services in October 2022 and are engaged in a fierce battle.

Jio True 5G operates on standalone 5G technology while Airtel uses non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components.

These regions in Ujjain and Gwalior have Airtel 5G

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in these regions across Ujjain and Gwalior. In Ujjain, it is live in Mahakaal Kshetra, Naghjhiri, Bapna Park, Shanti Nagar, Vasant Vihaar, Kamri Marg, Begam Bagh, Juna Somwariya, Maksi Road Audyogik, Kshetra, and Uddayan Marg. In Gwalior, the service is available in City Centre, Gulmohar Colony, Gol Pahariya, Govindpuri, Maharaja Complex, Kila Gate, Hazira, and Vinay Nagar.

Several areas in Bhopal are now 5G-ready

In Bhopal, Airtel's 5G network is available in 10 No. Bus Stop, Malviya Nagar, BHEL, Arera Hills, Vallabh Bhawan, Kolar Road, Bhadbhada Road, Indrapuri, Bairagarh, Idgah Halls, and Koh-e-Fiza. The telecom said that it will augment its network, and will soon make its services available in more regions across these cities. Recently, the company launched its 5G services in Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Thrissur.

Airtel 5G Plus is also available in Itanagar

Airtel has also rolled out its 5G service in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. In the north-eastern city, the service is live in H-sector, Chandan Nagar, Sanki Park, Dony Polo Vidya Bhawan, BB Plaza, P-sector, Zero Point, Jully Basti, Bank Tiniali, Gohpur Tiniali, and Secretariat.

Jio True 5G is now live in Haridwar

Jio has launched True 5G in Haridwar. Last month, the company launched its 5G services in Dehradun as well. "The launch of 5G services by the Jio network ahead of the commencement of Chardham Yatra is commendable," said Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand's chief minister. "I hope Jio's 5G network will soon be available in all the main towns of Uttarakhand."