ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate break cover

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 20, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has finally revealed its ROG Phone 6D series. It comprises two models, namely the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate. Their advanced cooling system and processor offer a much-needed improvement over the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. As for the highlights, they feature a 165Hz OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, a 50MP main camera, and a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

ASUS has come up with a novel feature to enrich the gaming experience.

The ROG 6D Ultimate edition is designed with a motorized AeroActive Portal at the rear, which regulates heat dissipation from the internal components. This, in turn, boosts performance.

Also, the accessories of the 6D handsets are compatible with ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro.

Design and display The mobiles flaunt a secondary display on the rear panel

The ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate feature an edge-to-edge screen with prominent bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. They bear a 6.78-inch (2448x1080 pixels) OLED panel with HDR 10+ support and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The devices are also equipped with secondary displays on the rear. The Ultimate edition has a PMOLED screen, while the standard version features an LED display.

Information The devices boast a 50MP main camera

ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate boast a triple rear camera module with an LED flash. The 50MP (f/1.9) primary shooter is joined by a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera. Up front, they are equipped with a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handsets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset

ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate are fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM. The standard version gets 256GB of internal storage, while the 6D Ultimate gets up to 512GB. Both smartphones boot Android 12-based ROG UI and house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and NFC.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate: Pricing and availability

The ASUS ROG Phone 6D is priced at £799 (approximately Rs. 73,000). Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, with the AeroActive Cooler 6 package, sports a price figure of £1,199 (approximately Rs. 1.09 lakh). Both handsets are available in the Space Gray shade.