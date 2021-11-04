ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate, with OLED display, Windows 11, launched

Chinese tech giant ASUS has launched a new Vivobook 13 Slate in the US. It carries a starting price-tag of $599 (around Rs. 44,600) and will go on sale soon. As for the key highlights, it comes with a Full-HD OLED display, 13MP rear camera, an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, Windows 11 support, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device offers 550-nits of peak brightness

The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate features a conventional rectangular screen with narrow bezels and a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button. The slate bears a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 16:9, 266Hz touch sampling rate, 93% screen-to-body ratio, and 550-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in a single Black color option.

Internals

The slate houses a 50Wh battery

The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate draws power from an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 chipset, combined with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Windows 11 and packs a 50Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It is equipped with two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, a microSD card reader, and a combo audio jack.

Features

It has a 13MP camera on the rear

The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate comes with a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper at the front. The slate also offers AI Noise Canceling, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, and Smart AMP Technology for audio. It supports a detachable keyboard with a large trackpad and chiclet-style keys as well as ASUS Pen 2.0, which provides 4,096 pressure levels.

Information

How much does it cost?

The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate is priced at $599 (around Rs. 44,600) in the US and is likely to go on sale there soon. Details regarding its availability in India are not known at the moment.