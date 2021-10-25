Redmi Note 11 Pro+ confirmed to support 120W fast-charging

Published on Oct 25, 2021

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be the fastest charging Note-series phone till date

Redmi is all set to launch its latest Note 11 series of smartphones in China on October 28. The line-up will include the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ models. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the top-end Note 11 Pro+ variant will offer 120W fast-charging support - the fastest on any Note-series smartphone ever. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, JBL-tuned dual speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in green and purple color options, among others.

Information

It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary snapper, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It might boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is tipped to cost CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 25,900) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,400) for the 8GB/256GB version. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the October 28 launch event.