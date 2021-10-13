Realme Narzo 50 could debut in India by early November

Realme Narzo 50 and 50 Pro may debut in India soon

Realme had introduced the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i smartphones in India last month. Now, according to 91mobiles (via tipster Mukul Sharma), the company is likely to launch the Narzo 50 or Narzo 50 Pro in the country by the end of October or by early November. However, it is unclear if Realme will announce Narzo 50 or Narzo 50 Pro, or both.

Design and display

The phones might have a Full-HD+ LCD display

Details regarding the upcoming Narzo 50 and 50 Pro are scarce at the moment. However, we can expect them to feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handsets might bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz and 120Hz screen refresh rate, respectively.

Cameras

A 16MP front-facing camera is expected

The Narzo 50 is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) tertiary lens. The Narzo 50 Pro is rumored to come with a 64MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Both the models might pack a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie camera.

Internals

They will boot Android 11 OS

The Realme Narzo 50 will reportedly draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, whereas the Pro variant might be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core chipset. They are likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W and 33W fast-charging support, respectively, and will be loaded with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The duo should boot Android 11-based Realme UI.

Information

Realme Narzo 50 and 50 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme Narzo 50 and 50 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which might happen by October end or early November. However, considering the speculated specifications, the lineup should start at around Rs. 15,000.