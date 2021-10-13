Here's how you can 'soft block' your Twitter followers

Here’s how you can use Twitter’s web interface to remove unwanted followers

In early September, Twitter was spotted testing a feature that would allow you to conveniently remove a follower without blocking them. The feature was designed to make Twitterati feel safer on the platform. Now, Twitter has officially rolled out the "Remove this follower" feature to all its users. The action is also known as a "soft block." Here's how to use the new feature.

Twitter announces widespread rollout of soft block feature

To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”. pic.twitter.com/2Ig7Mp8Tnx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

How to use?

Feature is easy to use on Twitter's web interface

For now, the soft blocking feature is available to everyone using Twitter via the website. To soft block a follower, go to your profile and click on Followers. Then, find the follower you want to remove (without blocking them) and click on the three-dot icon beside their name. Lastly, select Remove this follower from the list that shows up.

Pros and cons

Removed followers will not be notified of your action

Just like with blocking, the removed follower won't be notified that they have been soft blocked. Unlike a conventional block, soft-blocked users would be able to send you direct messages but you won't be able to see each other's tweets on the feed. Additionally, a soft-blocked user can always visit your profile and follow you again.

Concept

Twitter's new feature could be the ideal middle ground

Twitter initially conceptualized soft blocking to give its users more control over their experience. It was also touted as a way to curb harassment and abuse on Twitter. Twitter's new feature won't help much to fend off stalkers but it could be the ideal middle ground between cutting off contact with someone and continuing to tolerate them because you don't want to block them.

Still unhappy

Twitter hasn't indicated when feature would be available on mobile

Twitter hasn't said when the soft blocking feature would be available on its Android or iOS apps. Twitterati continues to complain that although the new features are well-intentioned, the platform lacks related basic amenities. For instance, one user highlighted that one can't sort the Follower list alphabetically or chronologically by the date followed. Moreover, an option to remove followers in bulk also remains absent.