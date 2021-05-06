NewsBytes Briefing: Signal weaponizes Facebook ads against it, and more

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 01:29 am

In a brilliant move of lateral thinking, Signal showcased the real danger of Facebook's invasion of user privacy through, well, Facebook's targeted advertisements.

Signal ingeniously relayed highly targeted ads to Facebook users containing shockingly invasive private data Facebook had sold to Signal as an advertiser.

Although Facebook was quick to permanently ban Signal's advertiser account, the damage had already been done.

From the Desk

Donald Trump bypasses Big Tech censorship by launching Twitter-like platform

Even as Facebook was busy conducting its horse and pony show under the pretense of oversight and fair play, Trump seized the opportunity to downplay Facebook's censorship by launching his own communications platform.

Although it's just a one-way love child between Twitter and a traditional blog, it's still a viable means to address one half of the US population disenfranchised by Big Tech censorship.

Oversight

Facebook upholds Facebook's censorship of then President Donald Trump

It isn't all bad news for Facebook. An "independent" 20-member Oversight Board, which receives six-figure salaries from Facebook, has upheld Facebook's decision to ban then acting US President Donald Trump.

In other words, Facebook approved of Facebook's decision to de-platform the person who was supposed to be the most powerful man in the world. They haven't earned the moniker Big Tech for nothing.

No piracy allowed

Musk's Starlink satellite internet service is just another ISP

Although Elon Musk loves sticking it to the man, even the defiant master troll has to play ball with FCC guidelines.

An intrepid pirate discovered this the hard way when Musk's Starlink satellite internet service slapped him with a notice to stop downloading copyrighted content.

As it turns out, you cannot pirate movies, music, games, and other good things on Starlink either.

Meme currency

Musk's tweets send DogeCoin prices soaring to all-time high

Speaking of Musk, the meme-loving billionaire has been responsible for the meteoric rise of DogeCoin. The cryptocurrency has now soared more than 100 percent to reach a value of 60 cents.

While DogeCoin's valuation is a far cry from Bitcoin's current market worth of $57,595, that's still impressive considering the meme cryptocurrency started out as a joke.