Twitter has started rolling out the voice-based direct messages (DMs) for select users in India. This allows users to send voice messages as DMs, with the length being capped at 140 seconds, just like the original character limit. The feature was announced in September last year and it is still considered experimental, as it is being released to users in a staged manner.

Multi-platform Available on Android and iOS in Japan and Brazil

The voice DM feature is available both on Android and iOS apps. It is presently being tested in India, Japan and Brazil and could be rolled out to other regions in the future based on the response. Voice messages aren't technically restricted to DMs, because users have the option of either sending them as DMs or voice-based tweets, with the latter being already present.

Just tap to send How to send voice DMs through Twitter

Android users can send voice DMs by tapping the voice recording icon to record the message and hitting it the second time to conclude recording. However, iOS users are required to press and hold the icon to record. Swiping up and releasing the message sends it immediately. Both the apps allow the audio recording to be previewed prior to sharing.

Human interaction Twitter has been focusing on voice since Clubhouse appeared

Twitter's voice DM feature comes at a time when social media players have been working hard to integrate voice-based interaction. The lockdowns amid the pandemic have created a need for increasingly natural human interaction on social media, which is manifested through the popularity of the voice-based app Clubhouse. Twitter has already been beta testing Spaces, which is its response to Clubhouse.

Cloning Clubhouse Facebook is reportedly working on its own voice interactivity features