Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 11:57 am

Nokia 5.4, which was launched last week alongside the Nokia 3.4, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Nokia.com. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,999. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

At a glance Nokia 5.4: Design and display

The Nokia 5.4 features a punch-hole cut-out and a thick bottom bezel with 'NOKIA' lettering. On the rear, it houses a circular quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Polar Night and Dusk color options.

Information Nokia 5.4 packs a 16MP selfie camera

The Nokia 5.4 is equipped with a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10

Nokia 5.4 draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia 5.4: Pricing and availability