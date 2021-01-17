Macaulay Culkin, the child-star from the Home Alone franchise, has taken a dig at an unexpected co-actor. He's none other than US President Donald Trump, who is days away from facilitating an "orderly transition of power" at the White House. Culkin is so incensed at his presence in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, that he's backing memers demanding his removal from it.

Context How Trump featured himself in the movie

It so happened that real estate mogul Trump had a seconds-long role in the second film of the funny franchise. Director Chris Columbus needed the extravagant lobby of Plaza Hotel, the luxurious property in Manhattan owned by Trump at the time, to shoot a scene for Culkin's role of Kevin McCallister. However, Trump put his foot down when it came to rolling the camera.

Backdrop How Trump bullied Columbus for the role

"We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.' So we agreed to put him in the movie," Columbus told Insider. Now, netizens are demanding an official edition of Trump's insignificant role, with a user suggesting that Culkin, now 40-years-old, becomes the replacement. Culkin gave his nod by tweeting, "Sold."

Twitter trend Editors then deleted Trump in various ways

Multiple editors then tried their hands to edit Trump's part, with one deleting the interaction where McCallister asks Trump for the direction of the lobby. A more interesting edition was a user replacing Trump with an inaudible, colorless outline resembling the Invisible Man, pointing at the lobby. This move of "silencing" Trump's existence in the movie got a "Bravo" from Culkin.

Twitter Post The edit where Donald Trump is an inaudible 'Invisible Man'

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

Scent of a Woman (1992) Matt Damon, Al Pacino faced this too