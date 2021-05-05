Trump's Facebook ban upheld by Facebook-funded Oversight Board

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 11:34 pm

Facebook-funded Oversight Board upheld the social media giant's decision to ban former US President Donald Trump on all its platforms following the January 6 Capitol riots.

The 20-member committee, however, advised Facebook to reassess the permanent ban in its decision on Wednesday. Facebook is now required to review the length of the suspension within the next six months.

Quote

Board holds Trump responsible for 'creating environment of serious risk'

"Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump's accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7," the quasi-independent committee said while announcing its decision to uphold Trump's ban.

No indefinite ban

Quasi-independent committee asks Facebook to apply a defined penalty

The quasi-independent committee's decision ends Trump's hopes to reach out to 60 million followers spanning across Facebook and Instagram, but the ban ostensibly isn't permanent.

The board criticized Facebook for imposing a "vague, standardless penalty" and shrugging off responsibility by passing the buck to it. Facebook has therefore been instructed to apply a defined penalty commensurate to Trump's alleged crime.

Quote

Oversight Board instructs Facebook to reconsider vague punishment

"In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities. The Board declines Facebook's request and insists that Facebook apply and justify a defined penalty," wrote the Oversight Board in its announcement.

Double-standards

Board deems Trump's posts inciting, while championing for actual incitement

The board's decision was based on two posts by Trump praising protestors, while asking them to "stay peaceful" and "go home". The committee concluded that those words "legitimized" the "violent actions" of the rioters.

This is strange coming from the same board that overruled Facebook's ban on a post calling for actual violence against French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments against Islamic fundamentalists.

Selective enforcement

Meanwhile, Big Tech ignores actual incitement from Democrats

As Big Tech permanently de-platforms Trump in the wake of his potential 2024 presidential re-election attempt, its partisan nature shows in its treatment of Democrats indulging in actual incitement.

Vice President Kamala Harris had bailed out Black Lives Matter rioters and fellow Democrat Maxine waters had incited rioters to "get more confrontational" during the George Floyd protest related riots that claimed 19 American lives.