Moto G51 5G appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G processor

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 12:15 am

Moto G51 5G spotted on Geekbench platform

Motorola is reportedly working on a new Moto G51 5G smartphone. It will arrive as a successor to the Moto G50 5G which was announced in August. Now, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. The platform runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and generates an aggregate result. The faster a chipset completes the actions, the higher is its score. The Moto G51 5G has achieved a single-core score of 543 and a multi-core score of 1,675.

Design and display

The phone might have an HD+ LCD panel

Similar to the Moto G50 5G, the upcoming Moto G51 5G is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it might have a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset is said to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

A 48MP main camera is rumored

The Moto G51 5G might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G51 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G51 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G51 5G will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the expected specifications, the handset might cost around Rs. 18,000.