Samsung files patent for double-sided, in-display fingerprint scanner for foldables

Written by Madhurita Goswami Mail Published on Oct 12, 2021, 11:25 pm

The fingerprint scanner should be accessible via the cover screen and also when the device is unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 could be the first foldable smartphone with an in-display, double-sided fingerprint scanner, suggested a Samsung Electronics patent uncovered by Let's Go Digital. The 51-page patent, filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in March and released in October, showed that the tech giant is planning changes to its currently available foldable phones with side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Here's more.

What's different

Samsung foldables may get fingerprint scanner accessible from two directions

In Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, the fingerprint scanner, doubling as the power button, is on the right side. So, it can be accessed when the device is closed or unfolded. However, in upcoming phones, the sensor might be designed to be accessible from two directions—from the cover screen when the device is folded and on the lower-left side of the foldable display when opened.

Design elements

Most changes in printed circuit board, flexible display

The fingerprint scanner will be designed by placing a small printed circuit board between sensors on either side and connecting it with the main printed circuit board. Besides this, Samsung is also working on adapting the existing in-display fingerprint scanning technology to suit the flexible displays on its foldable smartphones as foldable screens are more prone to damage by repeated touches and pressure.

Other features

In-display sensors provide continuous authentication

Currently, in-display sensors on some devices are facing criticism for being slower than regular sensors located outside displays. Other issues like misreading fingerprints and working only after several attempts have also come up. However, in-display sensors can be spread over a larger area for improved biometric identification and support continuous authentication, especially useful for banking transactions, accessing sensitive documents, and other important sessions.

Future release

Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4 expected next year

To note, Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, released in August, have been faring well in the market. Samsung has sold at least a million of these phones in the South Korean market. Meanwhile, the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 models are likely to be introduced after about 10 months. Several other smartphone brands are also working on foldable phones.

Competition

Google, Huawei eye foldable smartphone market

Google is likely to unveil a foldable device, called the Pixel Fold, at the October 19 Pixel event. It should come with a 7.6-inch display like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate V foldable smartphone is also rumored to be coming out this year. On the other hand, Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO are planning to launch their own foldable versions soon.