Samsung Galaxy M52 5G bags Bluetooth certification; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 03:03 pm

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will support Bluetooth 5.0

Samsung is working to announce a new Galaxy M52 5G smartphone soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site with model numbers SM-M526B_DS and SM-M526BR_DS. It is likely to be offered with a 6.7-inch display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen is expected

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera bump. The device shall bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information

It will get a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is said to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth camera. For selfies, it might have a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It will also house a 5,000mAh battery and ship with a 15W adapter. The handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, information regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy M52 5G is still under the wraps. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 25,000 in India.