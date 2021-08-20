Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G's specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will debut in India on August 25

Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy M32 5G in India on August 25 and the Galaxy M52 5G sometime in September. Ahead of their launch, 91mobiles has leaked the specifications of both the handsets. The M32 5G will have an HD+ display and a Dimensity 720 processor, while the M52 5G will offer a Full-HD+ display and a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Design and display

The phones will offer Gorilla Glass 5 protection

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design, whereas the Galaxy M52 5G will have a punch-hole cut-out. The former will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The latter will have a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The duo will provide Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for display protection.

Cameras

The M52 5G will have a triple rear camera unit

The Galaxy M32 5G will sport a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The Galaxy M52 5G will have a 64MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, they will offer a 13MP (f/2.2) and a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals

They will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 and Snapdragon 778G chipset, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The M32 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery. As of now, the M52 5G's battery details are unclear. Both the devices will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

Pocket-pinch

How much will they cost?

The official pricing details of the Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G will be announced at the time of their launch. However, considering the specifications, they may cost around Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively. The Galaxy M32 5G will be launched in India on August 25 and it will be available for purchase via Amazon.