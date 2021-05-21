Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may debut as rebranded Galaxy F52

Samsung's Galaxy M52 5G smartphone is in the works

Samsung is reportedly working on a new M-series smartphone, called the Galaxy M52 5G. The handset is believed to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F52 5G, which was launched in China yesterday. Hence, we can expect the M52 5G to offer a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Galaxy M52 5G will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is likely to feature a punch-hole design with narrow bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a quad camera setup. The handset will come with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP(f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, a 16MP (f/2.0) camera is expected.

Internals

It may be backed by a Snapdragon 750G processor

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it might run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. For reference, in China, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G costs CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,700) for its solo 8GB/128GB model.