Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, with Snapdragon 750G chipset, goes official

May 20, 2021

Samsung has launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F52 5G, in China. Priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,700), the handset is already available for pre-order via the company's online store. As for the key highlights, it comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone offers a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164.6x76.3x8.7mm and weighs 199g. It comes in the shades of Magic White and Dusky Black.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. The handset is already up for pre-orders in China and will start shipping from June 1 onwards.