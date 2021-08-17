Samsung Galaxy M52 5G bags BIS certification; India launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 07:28 pm

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G likely to debut in India soon

Samsung is expected to launch a new M-series 5G smartphone, called the Galaxy M52 5G, in India soon. In the latest development, the handset has appeared on the BIS certification site with model number SM-526B/DS. Rumors are rife that it will arrive as a rebadged version of the Galaxy F52 5G, which had debuted in China in May. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone may have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

This is how Samsung Galaxy F52 5G looks like

Considering that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F52 5G, it will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India. For reference, the Galaxy F52 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,900) in China.