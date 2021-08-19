Samsung Galaxy M32 5G's India launch set for August 25

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 03:02 pm

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M32 5G model in India on August 25, an Amazon microsite has confirmed. The listing has also revealed the design and key specifications of the handset, including an HD+ display, a 48MP quad camera setup, a Dimensity 720 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, the Galaxy M32's 4G version was announced in India in June. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a waterdrop notch design

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch TFT display with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in shades of black and blue.

Information

It will be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 13MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on August 25. However, considering the specifications, it is expected to cost around Rs. 15,000. The handset will be available via Amazon.