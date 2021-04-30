Samsung Galaxy M32 handset spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

A new Samsung smartphone bearing model number SM-M325FV will be launched soon. It is believed to be the Galaxy M32.

Now, the device has been spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Additionally, tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that the handset will arrive as a rebranded Galaxy A32 4G.

Here are more details.

Information

What are the device's Geekbench scores?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. Samsung Galaxy M32, with model number SM-M325FV, has achieved a single-core score of 361 and a multi-core score of 1,254.

Design and display

The phone will bear a 90Hz AMOLED display

Considering that the Samsung Galaxy M32 might be a rebadged version of the A32 4G, the device should sport a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may house a quad camera module.

The handset will flaunt a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will boast of a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, a 20MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

The handset will boot Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M32 should draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11 with the latest One UI custom skin on top and might pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The device should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, for reference, the Galaxy A32 4G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for its 6GB/128GB model in India.