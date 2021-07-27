Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 to offer water resistance

Samsung will be launching its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, on August 11. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has claimed that the handsets will offer IPX8 rating for water resistance. He has also tipped the key specifications of the Fold3 and Flip3, noting that the former will sport a 4MP under-display camera. Here are more details.

The phones will have a QHD+ foldable main screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will offer a dual-tone design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an inward folding design, an under-display selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will bear a 7.6-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will flaunt a clamshell-like design with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED internal display and a 1.9-inch external screen.

Fold3 will be offered with two S Pen options

The Fold3 will be offered with two S Pen options: Pro and 'Fold Edition.' The device won't have a designated silo to house the S Pen but the protective case will provide a slot to store and charge the stylus.

They will sport a 12MP main rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will have a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, there will be a 10MP snapper on the cover display and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will offer a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it will have a 10MP camera.

They will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will house a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging support, whereas the latter will pack a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired and 9W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the upcoming smartphones will be announced at the August 11 launch event. However, based on previous leaks, the Fold3 might cost around KRW 1,900,000-1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 1,22,600-1,29,000), while the Flip3 will range between KRW 1,200,000-1,280,000 (around Rs. 77,400-82,600).