Samsung to launch three flagship Galaxy smartphones in August
Samsung is working toward launching as many as three premium Galaxy smartphones in the second half of 2021. According to Yonhap, the South Korean tech giant will introduce the low-cost Galaxy S21 FE model along with the all-new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable phones sometime in August this year. Here's our roundup.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will offer a 120Hz AMOLED display
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 120Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display. It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.
It will have a 32MP selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto shooter. On the front, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will boast of an under-display camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will offer an inward folding design, S Pen support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will flaunt a 7.5-inch AMOLED main display with an in-display camera and a 5.4-inch outer screen with a punch-hole cut-out. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,275mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
It will come with a triple rear camera module
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is likely to sport a triple rear camera system, including a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and a 16MP tertiary snapper. For selfies, a 16MP in-screen camera on the inside and a 12MP lens on the outside are expected.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a clamshell design
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a clamshell design, a punch-hole cut-out, and a 1.83-inch secondary outer display. It will feature a 6.7-inch/6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,273mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
It will be equipped with a 12MP main camera
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 10MP snapper is on the cards.