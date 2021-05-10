Samsung to launch three flagship Galaxy smartphones in August

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 06:22 pm

Samsung is working toward launching as many as three premium Galaxy smartphones in the second half of 2021. According to Yonhap, the South Korean tech giant will introduce the low-cost Galaxy S21 FE model along with the all-new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable phones sometime in August this year. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will offer a 120Hz AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 120Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display. It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Information

It will have a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto shooter. On the front, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Phone #2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will boast of an under-display camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will offer an inward folding design, S Pen support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will flaunt a 7.5-inch AMOLED main display with an in-display camera and a 5.4-inch outer screen with a punch-hole cut-out. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,275mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information

It will come with a triple rear camera module

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is likely to sport a triple rear camera system, including a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and a 16MP tertiary snapper. For selfies, a 16MP in-screen camera on the inside and a 12MP lens on the outside are expected.

Phone #3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a clamshell design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a clamshell design, a punch-hole cut-out, and a 1.83-inch secondary outer display. It will feature a 6.7-inch/6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,273mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Information

It will be equipped with a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 10MP snapper is on the cards.