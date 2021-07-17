Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will feature Snapdragon 870 processor

Realme is all set to launch the GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition smartphones in China on July 21. In the latest development, the GT Explorer Master Edition has been confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 870 processor. The handset (RMX3366) is expected to offer an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The device is said to bear a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, there will be a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on July 21. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 35,000-40,000.