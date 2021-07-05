Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 tipped to cost around Rs. 93,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 06:31 pm

Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3's prices tipped

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip3 on August 11. In the latest development, tipster Tron has claimed that the handset will be priced at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 8GB/256GB configuration. At this price-point, it will be $100 (around Rs. 7,430) cheaper than the original Galaxy Z Flip model. Here are more details.

Design and display

The handset will flaunt a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED foldable screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a clamshell-like design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1736x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED internal display. On the outside, there will be a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary screen and a dual camera unit. It is expected to be offered in Black, White, Purple, and Olive Green colors.

Information

There will be a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens along with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 10MP snapper on the inside.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 9W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will cost $1,249 (approximately Rs. 92,800) for the 8GB/256GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place on August 11.