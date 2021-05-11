Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's camera specifications leaked

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 08:24 pm

Samsung is expected to introduce its flagship Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone in August this year. In the latest development, tipster @FrontTron has shared the camera details of the handset. As per the tip-off, the Galaxy Z Fold3 will have a 12MP triple-lens system on the rear side, 10MP camera on the cover display, and a 16MP under-display camera on the inside. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will boast of two 120Hz screens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an inward folding design with some dust and water resistance, S Pen support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 7.5-inch main foldable display and a 6.2-inch cover screen on the outside. Both the displays will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 12MP triple rear camera system

The Fold3 will sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto shooter. For selfies, the device will offer a 10MP snapper on the cover display and a 16MP under-display camera on the inside.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing

Samsung will announce the pricing details of the Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in August. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 1.75 lakh.