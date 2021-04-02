Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone, the Z Flip3, later this year. It will arrive as a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Safety Korea certification site with model number SM-F711. As per the listing, the Z Flip3 will pack a 2,370mAh (typical) battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will boast of a 120Hz display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a metal frame. On the rear, it may house a triple camera unit and a secondary display for previewing notifications. The handset is said to bear a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with an 'Ultra Thin Glass' protection and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It will sport a 12MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 may offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and most likely a telephoto shooter. For selfies, a 10MP snapper is expected.

Internals It may draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 2,370mAh battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing and availability