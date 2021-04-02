-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 to pack a 2,370mAh battery
Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone, the Z Flip3, later this year. It will arrive as a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.
In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Safety Korea certification site with model number SM-F711. As per the listing, the Z Flip3 will pack a 2,370mAh (typical) battery.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It will boast of a 120Hz display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a metal frame. On the rear, it may house a triple camera unit and a secondary display for previewing notifications.
The handset is said to bear a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with an 'Ultra Thin Glass' protection and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Information
It will sport a 12MP main camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 may offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and most likely a telephoto shooter. For selfies, a 10MP snapper is expected.
Internals
It may draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11 and pack a 2,370mAh battery with support for fast-charging.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Information
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, it is tipped to cost under $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000).