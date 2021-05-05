Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite spotted on Google Play Console

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 04:36 pm

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet in both Wi-Fi-only and LTE versions.

In the latest development, both the models have been spotted on the Google Play Console with identical specifications.

As per the listing, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will come with a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, 3GB of RAM, and an HD+ display.

Design and display

The tablet will bear an LCD screen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will feature a conventional rectangular screen with prominent top and bottom bezels. On the rear, it will have a single camera.

The tablet will weigh 300 grams and is likely to sport an 8.68-inch HD+ (800x1340 pixels) IPS LCD display.

It may be offered in silver and black color options.

Information

It will come with an 8MP rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be equipped with a single 8MP rear camera. For selfies, it is expected to offer a 2MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Pricing and availability

Currently, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. However, going by the expected specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 13,000.