Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy A12s pricing and specifications leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 12:20 am

Samsung Galaxy A12s tipped to arrive in three color options

Samsung is likely to launch a new budget-friendly smartphone, called the Galaxy A12s, in Europe. It is said to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A12, which was announced in India in February. As per tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the A12s will be identical to the A12 except for a different chipset and it will start at €180 (roughly Rs. 15,850). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have an HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy A12s will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A12s will be equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there will be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will be powered by an Exynos 850 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A12s is expected to draw power from an Exynos 850 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A12s: Pricing and availability

According to the latest tip-off, the Samsung Galaxy A12s will cost €180 (roughly Rs. 15,850) for the 4GB/64GB model and €200 (approximately Rs. 17,600) for the 4GB/128GB version. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch.