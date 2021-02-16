-
Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India at Rs. 13,000Last updated on Feb 16, 2021, 07:05 pm
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A12 model in India at a starting price of Rs. 12,999. It will go on sale from February 17 via the company's official e-store, leading online portals, and other authorized retail stores.
As for the key highlights, the Galaxy A12 features quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
Here's our roundup.
At a glance
Samsung Galaxy A12: Design and display
The Galaxy A12 has a waterdrop notch display with a thick bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped quad camera module.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ration of 20:9. It is offered in Blue, Black, and White color options.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A12 packs a 48MP main camera
The Galaxy A12 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor
The Galaxy A12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based One UI Core 2.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A12: Pricing and availability
Samsung Galaxy A12 costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. It will be available for purchase from February 17 onwards.