Vivo X70 Pro appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 1200 chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 12:28 am

Vivo X70 Pro spotted on the Geekbench platform

Vivo is gearing up to launch its X70 series of smartphones in India in September. The line-up will include the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ models. In the latest development, the X70 Pro (model number V2105) has been spotted on the Geekbench platform. The listing reveals that the device will come with a Dimensity 1200 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and then generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor completes the instructions, the higher is its score. The X70 Pro's Geekbench listing reveals that it achieved a single-core score of 859 and a multi-core score of 2,638.

Design and display

The phone might have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 Pro is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, a quad camera setup is expected. The handset might bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 398ppi pixel density. It will also provide Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top for protection.

Information

It could sport a 48MP main camera

The Vivo X70 Pro might be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP front-facing camera is rumored.

Internals

It will boot Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

The Vivo X70 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo X70 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Vivo X70 Pro is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 50,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to take place in September this year.