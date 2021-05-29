Vivo is testing Android 11 update for Y17 model

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 29, 2021, 07:33 pm

Vivo Y17 will get Android 11 update in India soon

Vivo has started testing the Android 11 update for Y17 smartphone in India, the company has confirmed while replying to a user query. Once the grayscale testing is completed and no major bugs are reported, a broader roll out will be done. The official changelog has not been shared yet, but it is expected to offer all the features of Android 11 OS.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official confirmation

Hi Rohit, we know that you are excited for it. We have released Android 11 for the testing purposes, please be assured that you will get it via notification. — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 25, 2021

Information

These are some of the best Android 11 features

The Android 11 operating system introduces an array of new features like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, built-in screen recording, permissions auto-reset, a dedicated conversations section in the notification area, smart home controls, and Google Play security upgrades, among others.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y17 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. It is offered in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple color options.

Information

It sports a 20MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y17 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor

The Vivo Y17 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and currently supports Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.