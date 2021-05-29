Realme Smart TV 4K to start at around Rs. 28,000-30,000

Realme Smart TV 4K's prices and specifications tipped

Realme is all set to announce its Smart TV 4K series of televisions in India on May 31, alongside the X7 Max 5G smartphone. Now, just days before the launch event, the company has created a microsite for the upcoming televisions, revealing their key specifications. Separately, RealmeTimes has claimed that the Realme Smart TV 4K line-up will start at around Rs. 28,000-30,000.

The TVs will flaunt a 4K Dolby Vision display

Realme Smart TV 4K series will feature a thin body with 2.6mm ultra-slim bezels on the sides. The TVs will come in two screen sizes - 43-inch and 50-inch - both with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, Dolby Vision, 178-degree viewing angle, and TUV low blue light certification. They will also be equipped with a Chroma Boost Picture Engine for image processing.

A MediaTek chipset will power the televisions

The Realme Smart TV 4K range will draw power from a quad-core MediaTek processor. In terms of connectivity, they will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an AV port, among other options.

They will have 24W quad stereo speakers

Realme Smart TV 4K line-up will run on Android TV 10 OS, which offers built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and access to over 5,000 apps available on Google Play Store. The TVs will also support popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. They will pack 24W four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio support.

Realme Smart TV 4K: Pricing and availability

The Realme Smart TV 4K series is said to be priced at around Rs. 28,000-30,000 for the 43-inch model and Rs. 33,000-35,000 for the 50-inch version. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch on Monday.