Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series' full specifications and prices leaked

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series to include three models, specifications leaked

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series soon. The line-up will include the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra models. In the latest development, a Korean publication has leaked all the three tablets in their full glory along with their prices. They will come in Wi-Fi-only, LTE, and 5G versions with 120Hz displays and 'fastest next-generation' processors.

Design and display

Galaxy Tab S8+, S8 Ultra will have an OLED display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line-up is likely to feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels. The vanilla Tab S8 will bear an 11.0-inch LTPS TFT screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader, whereas the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra will have a 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch OLED display, respectively, with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The trio will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Information

They will sport a 13MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. Up front, the trio will have an 8MP snapper, while the Tab S8 ultra will offer an additional 5MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals

The devices will offer 45W fast-charging support

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 range is said to draw power from the "fastest next-generation" chipset, possibly the Snapdragon 888, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra will pack an 8,000mAh, a 10,090mAh, and a 12,000mAh battery, respectively, with 45W fast-charging support. They will also offer quad speakers.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: Pricing details

The Tab S8 will start at KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the Wi-Fi-only model and go up to KRW 1,029,000 (approximately Rs. 66,800) for the 5G version. The Tab S8+ will be priced between KRW 1,149,000-1,349,000 (around Rs. 74,700-87,700). The Tab S8 Ultra will start at KRW 1,469,000 (roughly Rs. 95,500) and go up to KRW 1,669,000 (approximately Rs. 1,08,500).