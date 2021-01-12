-
iQOO 7, with Snapdragon 888 chipset and 120W fast-charging, launchedLast updated on Jan 12, 2021, 12:03 pm
Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has finally launched its much-awaited flagship, the iQOO 7, in China. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,100) and will go on sale from January 15.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging support, and a special edition model designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport.
Design and display
iQOO 7: At a glance
The iQOO 7 features a punch-hole cut-out with a slim bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The iQOO 7 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calling.
Internals
Under the hood
The iQOO 7 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS for iQOO and packs a 4,000mAh battery (dual cells) with support for 120W fast charging.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Information
How much does it cost?
iQOO 7 carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,100) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the 12GB/256GB version. At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the handset in global markets.