Vivo V21e 5G spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

Vivo seems to be working on a new 5G handset, called the V21e. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. Separately, it has also received certification from BIS, hinting at an imminent launch in India. As per the reports, the V21e 5G will be similar to the V21 5G but with a different chipset.

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core performances, the platform runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to calculate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

How much did Vivo V21e 5G score on Geekbench?

Vivo V21e 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number V2055, was uploaded on May 19. According to the listing, the phone has achieved a single-core score of 462 and a multi-core score of 1,502.

Design and display

The handset will flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo V21e 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might pack a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It might offer a 44MP front camera

The Vivo V21e 5G will sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 44MP front-facing snapper.

It will be backed by a Dimensity 700 chipset

The Vivo V21e 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vivo V21e 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability details about the Vivo V21e 5G are unclear. However, it will be cheaper than the V21 5G smartphone, which in India starts at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB model.