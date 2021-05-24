Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition, with Exynos 1080 chipset, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 24, 2021, 03:06 pm

Vivo launches X60 Curved Screen Edition in China

Vivo had launched the X60 series of smartphones in China last year. However, only the Pro version came with a curved display. Now, the company has announced the vanilla X60 with curved screen edges at a starting cost of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,600). In terms of specifications, the X60 Curved Screen Edition is the same as the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ panel

The Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Shimmer White, Midnight Black, and Shimmer Blue color variants.

Information

It sports a 32MP selfie camera

The Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.48) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto shooter. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition is powered by an Exynos 1080 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition: Pricing and availability

In China, the Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition starts at CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 39,600) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,300) for the 12GB/256GB configuration. It will be available for pre-orders starting today.