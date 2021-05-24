Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition arrives as new color variant
Tech giant Motorola has introduced a new gray color model for its Edge S smartphone, which went official in January this year. The handset is called the Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition and it joins the existing Emerald Glaze and Emerald Light color options. It is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,600) and carries the same specifications as the standard Edge S.
It flaunts a 90Hz Full-HD+ screen
The Motorola Edge S features a dual punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in shades of Emerald Glaze, Emerald Light, and the latest Pioneer Edition.
There are two cameras on the front
The Motorola Edge S bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) and 8MP (f/2.4) dual-lens arrangement.
Under the hood, the phone supports 20W fast-charging
The Motorola Edge S is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition: Pricing and availability
The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition carries a price-tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,600) for its 8GB/128GB model, which is CNY 200 lesser than the standard model. It is up for grabs in China starting today.