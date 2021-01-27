Last updated on Jan 27, 2021, 11:53 am

As the world's first smartphone to be fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, Motorola has launched its Edge S model in China. The handset is already up for pre-orders and will begin shipping from February 3. It features a 90Hz screen, a total of six cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola Edge S: At a glance

The Motorola Edge S features a dual punch-hole design, a slim bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full HD+(1080x2520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with support for HDR10 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in an Emerald Light color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Edge S has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera. Up front, it sports a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Edge S is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi-6, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability