OPPO A95 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 08:31 pm

As an addition to its A-series of smartphones, OPPO has launched the A95 5G model in China. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900).

As for the key highlights, the device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, and a 4,310mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The device bears a Full-HD+ display

The OPPO A95 5G features a punch-hole display with a noticeable bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera module.

The handset has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It will be available in Black, Gradient, and Silver colors.

Information

It has a 16MP selfie shooter

The OPPO A95 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

It boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A95 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.

It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The device offers support for OTG data transfer along with connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A95 5G: Pricing and availability

In China, the OPPO A95 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The handset is currently up for bookings via JD.com.