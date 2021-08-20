Samsung's 5G-ready M52 and F42 to debut in September

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 12:23 am

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and F42 5G to be launched in India next month

Samsung will launch two new 5G smartphones, the Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G, in India in September, according to tipster Debayan Roy. He claimed that the former will debut by the end of September, while the latter may arrive a bit early. The Galaxy M52 5G has also bagged the BIS certification, hinting at its imminent launch. Here are more details.

Design and display

They phones may have a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G are expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out and a waterdrop notch design, respectively, with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handsets may come with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Galaxy M52 5G will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

The Galaxy M52 5G will bear a 64MP main camera

The Galaxy M52 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and an unknown fourth sensor. The Galaxy F42 5G will have triple rear cameras, including a 48MP main snapper, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, they will reportedly pack a 16MP and 8MP camera, respectively.

Internals

They will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. The duo will also offer support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and F42 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which may take place in India in September. However, considering the specifications, they might cost around Rs. 15,000-20,000.