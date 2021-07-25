#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy M42 is available with Rs. 6,000 discount

If you're planning to buy a 5G smartphone without hurting your wallet, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing discounts with HDFC Bank credit cards along with exchange and easy EMI offers. Here are more details

Everything to know about the deal

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (8GB/128GB) has been listed on Amazon at Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999). Buyers can also avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on HDFC credit card transactions. You can exchange an old smartphone and cut down the cost further by up to Rs. 13,400. Easy no-cost EMI options are also available on select bank cards. The deal is valid only for today.

The phone sports an HD+ Super AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a U-shaped notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a square-shaped quad camera module. The device bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in two color options.

There is a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G offers a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.