Samsung releases Android 11 update for Galaxy A20 in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 01:10 am

Samsung Galaxy A20 receives June 2021 security patch via latest Android 11 update

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for its Galaxy A20 model in India. The firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11 such as a redesigned UI, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, a dedicated conversations area in the notification section, and built-in screen recording. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to June 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the Galaxy A20 smartphone carries version number A205FXXUACUF3 and is being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the firmware, users can go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display

The phone bears an HD+ Super AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A20 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Information

There is a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A20 is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It supports 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A20 is powered by an Exynos 7884 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it houses a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1 The handset also offers support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.