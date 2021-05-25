Samsung Galaxy M32's support page goes live, India launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 07:30 pm

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut soon as support page goes live

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M32 smartphone in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset's (model number SM-M325F) support page has gone live in the country, hinting at its imminent arrival. Previous reports have revealed that the Galaxy M32 will come with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a 6.6-inch display, and 48MP quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera arrangement. The phone may bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 20MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is speculated to sport a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The device will support 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and house a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M32 handset at the time of launch, which could take place soon. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 17,000.