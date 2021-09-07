Samsung's S22 series to get Snapdragon 898 chipset in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 02:22 pm

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will feature Snapdragon 898 chipset in India

Samsung is expected to launch the next-generation Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra smartphones in January 2022. Now, a Korean website named Clien has tipped that India, China, North America, and Southeast Asian regions will get the Snapdragon 898 chipset-based variants. On the other hand, Europe and South America will receive the Exynos 2200-powered devices. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones will have a 120Hz display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will have up to four cameras. The S22 and S22+ will bear a 6.06-inch and 6.55-inch LTPS display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ resolution, whereas the S22 Ultra will flaunt a 6.81-inch QHD+ LTPO display. The handsets will have a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

The S22 Ultra will boast a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are said to sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. The S22 Ultra might offer a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP main lens and an additional 12MP periscope shooter with 10x optical zoom support. Up front, they will have a single selfie camera.

Internals

The devices will run on Android 12 OS

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will draw power from an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 898 processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will pack a 3,800mAh, 4,600mAh, and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 65W fast-charging support. The trio will boot Android 12 OS and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G connectivity.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 series at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen in January 2022. However, considering the rumored specifications, the line-up might start at around Rs. 70,000 in India.