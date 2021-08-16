Samsung Z Fold3, Flip3's India pricing and sale date revealed

Samsung had launched its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, last week. Now, the tech giant has revealed the India pricing details of the duo. The Fold3 starts at Rs. 1,49,999, whereas the Flip3 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 84,999. The pre-bookings will start from August 24 onwards and the devices will go on sale starting September 10.

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED main display

The Fold3 and Flip3 sport an aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and IPX8-rated build quality. The Fold3 features an inward folding design, a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main display, and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display. Both the screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip3 bears a clamshell-like design with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display AMOLED screen and a 1.9-inch AMOLED secondary display.

Both the devices sport a 12MP main camera

The Fold3 is equipped with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies, there is a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera and a 10MP (f/2.4) snapper on the cover. The Flip3 has a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the outside, it has a 10MP (f/2.4) camera.

They are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. They boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and offer Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G connectivity.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB/512GB version. The Flip3 costs Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. The handsets will go on sale starting September 10. Customers will be able to avail Rs. 7,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards.